Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $650,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,933,000 after buying an additional 190,748 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 84.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

