Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.87. 463,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,695. The company has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$25.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.07.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.0499999 EPS for the current year.

About Keyera (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.