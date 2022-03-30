Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.45 Per Share

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KWS opened at GBX 2,456 ($32.17) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,341.59. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.09). The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

KWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.19) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($44.80) to GBX 3,300 ($43.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,197.20 ($41.88).

In related news, insider Marion Sears bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.62) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,617.24).

Keywords Studios Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.