Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.61% from the company’s current price.

KRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE KRP opened at $17.24 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

