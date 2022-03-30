Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 615,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,181,162. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $1,792,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

