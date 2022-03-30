Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT Raised to €18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.00 ($16.48) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klépierre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

