KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Update

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 611,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 448,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 117.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 694,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 374,901 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in KludeIn I Acquisition by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 349,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KludeIn I Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

