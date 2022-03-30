Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 933,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,658.1 days.

OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $$5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Kobe Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

