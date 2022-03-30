Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 933,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,658.1 days.
OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $$5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Kobe Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.
Kobe Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
