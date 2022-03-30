Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) vs. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kopin and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 IPG Photonics 2 3 3 0 2.13

IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $184.71, suggesting a potential upside of 54.31%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Kopin.

Volatility & Risk

Kopin has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kopin and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $45.67 million 5.61 -$13.43 million ($0.15) -18.53 IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.34 $278.42 million $5.16 23.20

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -30.07% -25.73% -17.64% IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Kopin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and DWDM/SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operators, and data center networking applications. It's lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

