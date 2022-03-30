Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 24.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE KEP opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

