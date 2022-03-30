Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $540.00

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 540 ($7.07), with a volume of 4693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.68).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.57) price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 387.93.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.