KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 855,354 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.23.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get KT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 5.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KT by 187.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.