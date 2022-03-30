KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 99,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 855,354 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.23.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter worth $48,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KT by 187.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in KT in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KT (NYSE:KT)
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.