Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) versus Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Critical Contrast

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) and Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kumba Iron Ore pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Sompo pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Sompo and Kumba Iron Ore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $36.28 billion 0.44 $1.34 billion $3.10 7.39 Kumba Iron Ore $6.91 billion 2.02 $2.25 billion N/A N/A

Kumba Iron Ore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sompo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sompo and Kumba Iron Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A Kumba Iron Ore 2 1 0 0 1.33

Profitability

This table compares Sompo and Kumba Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 5.88% 12.05% 1.86% Kumba Iron Ore N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sompo has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kumba Iron Ore has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kumba Iron Ore shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kumba Iron Ore beats Sompo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sompo (Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and healthcare services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; health support services comprising health guidance and health counseling, and employee assistance programs; and wellness communication services. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kumba Iron Ore (Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province. It supplies its iron ore to the steel industry; and exports to China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa. Kumba Iron Ore Limited is a subsidiary of Anglo American plc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.