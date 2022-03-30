La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Shares Down 12%

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.71. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

LFDJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

