Lambda Price Hits $0.0044 (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Lambda has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market cap of $6.69 million and $707,786.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,283,070 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

