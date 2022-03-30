LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU) Short Interest Down 27.8% in March

LAMF Global Ventures Corp I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000.

LGVCU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. LAMF Global Ventures Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

