Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

