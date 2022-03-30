Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday.
About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Land Securities Group (LSGOF)
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Land Securities Group (LSGOF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.