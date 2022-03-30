Landsea Homes (LSEA) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Landsea Homes to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Landsea Homes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes Competitors 385 1492 1364 89 2.35

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.90%. As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 5.16% 10.92% 5.72% Landsea Homes Competitors 10.82% 143.51% 11.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.02 billion $52.79 million 7.89 Landsea Homes Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.84

Landsea Homes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes. Landsea Homes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes’ peers have a beta of 2.40, meaning that their average share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Landsea Homes peers beat Landsea Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.