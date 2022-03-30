Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $37.68. 15,244,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,952,518. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

