Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,550 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 52,644 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 244,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,388,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.