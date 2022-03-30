Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,224,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

