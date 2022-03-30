Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.09. Legrand has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Legrand had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legrand will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

