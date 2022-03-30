Lepricon Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (L3P)

Lepricon (L3P) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Lepricon has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Lepricon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lepricon has a market cap of $343,706.56 and approximately $2,547.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lepricon

Lepricon is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

