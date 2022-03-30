Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $82,871,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Life Storage by 21.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 264.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after buying an additional 301,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $142.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.23 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

