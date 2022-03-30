LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LFVN opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage (Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.