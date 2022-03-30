Lightning Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $162,544.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and $162,544.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.00278594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001483 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.