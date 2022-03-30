Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Issues Earnings Results

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightning eMotors updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ZEV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,738. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $12.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 615,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

