Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Issues Earnings Results

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lightning eMotors updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:ZEV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,738. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $12.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 691.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 615,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.
