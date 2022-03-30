Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Position Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $119.62 and a one year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

