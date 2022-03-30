Lincoln National Corp Has $320,000 Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.92% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,570 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.