Lincoln National Corp Has $405,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

