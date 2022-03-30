Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,678,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.