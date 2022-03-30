Lincoln National Corp Makes New $387,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.10 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

