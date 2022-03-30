Lincoln National Corp Reduces Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,326 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,230,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 50,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

