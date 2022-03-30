Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €335.00 by UBS Group

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) received a €335.00 ($368.13) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €302.00 ($331.87).

LIN opened at €291.90 ($320.77) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €269.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €277.15. Linde has a 1-year low of €231.60 ($254.51) and a 1-year high of €309.35 ($339.95).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

