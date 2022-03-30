Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 7,684 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,684 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.30.

FTNT stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $342.50. 24,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,054. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.50 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.