Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 1,771 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $518.21. 65,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $360.55 and a 52 week high of $519.59.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

