Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 931 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.90 on Wednesday, hitting $251.50. 34,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.60 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.