Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $2.33 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.33. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total value of $2,544,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,590 shares of company stock valued at $52,562,713. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

