Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $333,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 35,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

