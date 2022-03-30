Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.83. 26,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,388. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.23 and a 200 day moving average of $376.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

