Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $8,028,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after purchasing an additional 287,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 in the last three months. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.55. 20,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,556. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

