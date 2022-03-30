Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 534 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,076. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

