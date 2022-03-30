Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) Short Interest Down 44.6% in March

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,800 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 28th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lizhi by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 65,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lizhi by 1,263.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lizhi by 3,974.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 93,592 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Lizhi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lizhi by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 257,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.40. Lizhi has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

Lizhi ( NASDAQ:LIZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.93 million for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 57.74%.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

