loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $4.14

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.26. loanDepot shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 2,080 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDI. Raymond James lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 and sold 225,000 shares valued at $963,000.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $85,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

