Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Up 0.4%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.59 and last traded at $88.78. Approximately 2,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBLCF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

