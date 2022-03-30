Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $437.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

