Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $118.00 at BTIG Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. upped their price objective on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $861.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lovesac by 15.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $6,665,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.9% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

