Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.
Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $13.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.
