Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $343.97, but opened at $370.16. Lululemon Athletica shares last traded at $367.18, with a volume of 46,054 shares trading hands.
The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.
LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.08.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.18. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.
About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
