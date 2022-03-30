M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Down 5.6%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.37 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). Approximately 59,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 109,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £51.83 million and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 60.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

